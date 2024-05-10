Ballet Flats Are Making A Big Comeback, So Here’s How To Style This Iconic Y2K Accessory

During the mid-to-late 2000s, wearing ballet flats was ‘in.’ Then, they started to dwindle for a bit, with some fashionistas declaring them boring and unstylish.

However, ballet flats have been making a big comeback over the last few years. As someone living in New York City, I’ve noticed a lot of ballet flats during my daily commutes, with women rocking a cute business-casual pair on their way to work and young students near their campuses in the simplest yet dainty pairs of flats.

While ballet flats are back in style, they’re being worn a bit differently than they were back in the day. If you want to start incorporating this shoe style into your daily looks, here are some styling ideas.

With a button-up shirt and flowy skirt

Ballet flats look great with more formal-looking pieces that are still really comfortable. Wearing them with a cute button-up shirt tucked into or worn loose with a pretty, flowy skirt will give you an outfit that’s polished yet comfortable at the same time.

With a trench coat and dress

When people think of the classic dress and trench coat combination, they usually want to finish the look with heels or ankle booties. However, trench coats look really cute with a pair of black ballet flats, giving you a sweet, p, preppy look.

With baggy jeans and a tank top

If you’re looking for a new shoe to pair with your favorite casual summer outfits, look for ballet flats. They look great with some cute baggy jeans and a simple tank top, a classic summer outfit you can accessorize to your heart’s content.

