This Couple Shared Their Controversial List Of Wedding Guest Expectations On TikTok

The wedding planning process might be the most stressful precursor to beginning a marriage. Although, the task of sharing wedding expectations with your guest list might take the cake for most anxiety-inducing responsibility.

And while some partners may fret over sharing a color palette or plus-one limitation, one happy couple on TikTok pulled out all the stops for their guest expectation list.

Kaytlyn Rosko, a twenty-six-year-old wedding photographer from Colorado, was ecstatic after getting engaged to her partner Tyler Wyatt. Kaytlyn has photographed numerous romantic ceremonies for other couples, so she was excited to customize her day to her liking.

Still, actually communicating her preferred expectations with their guest list was causing some uneasiness. So, the pair took to TikTok and shared their non-negotiable guidelines.

“Hyping ourselves up to tell our wedding guests that no plus ones are allowed, there is a dress code, kids are not invited, and we are not giving out any favors,” Kaytlyn wrote over a video of the pair.

The TikTok reached a whopping 17.3 million people, gained 2.5 million likes, and surprisingly garnered numerous supportive commenters.

“Plus-ones are not required, kids should not attend weddings unless they are the bride and groom’s, and favors are a WASTE of money!” commented one user, followed by a “clapping” emoji.

“Normalize kid-free weddings,” wrote a second user.

TikTok; pictured above are Kaytlyn and Tyler

