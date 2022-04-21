This Adorable 21-Year-Old Chihuahua Broke The Guinness World Record For Longest Living Dog

It’s safe to say that all dog owners wish their beloved furry friends could live forever.

Smaller breeds such as Yorkshire terriers, Dachshunds, Chihuahuas, and Toy Poodles are among the pups known for having the longest lifespans. These tiny members of the family typically live up to twenty years max.

But, as of March 16, one adorable Chihuahua from Greenacres, Florida, earned the title of the world’s oldest living dog.

Named TobyKeith, the pup was born on January 9, 2001, and is now twenty-one years old. Last month, Guinness World Records verified TobyKeith’s birth certificate and named him the record-breaker.

The pup’s owner, Gisela Shore, worked at an animal rescue when she unexpectedly met her lifelong pal.

“I was a volunteer at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue, and one of the employees told me about an elderly couple trying to surrender a puppy because they could not care for him any longer,” Gisela told Guinness World Records.

Instagram; pictured above Gisela holds TobyKeith

“I met with the elderly couple and was introduced to a tiny tan Chihuahua. They had named him Peanut Butter, but I later changed his name to TobyKeith,” Gisela continued.

Over the past two decades, TobyKeith gained two siblings– an American Bulldog named Luna and a Chinese Crested named Lala– and a true forever home.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.