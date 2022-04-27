This TikToker Addressed The Misperception Of French People As “Rude” And Shared How To Behave Politely While In France

Certain mannerisms and behaviors considered customary or “polite” in some cultures may hold drastically different implications in others.

For example, in the United States, it is deemed necessary to tip after services. But, in Japan and South Korea, this action is considered highly insulting.

Another example is the classic “thumbs up” that both American children and adults alike enjoy using. While this hand gesture connotes positivity and acceptance in the U.S., it is the equivalent of giving the “middle finger” in many Latin American and Middle Eastern countries.

And just as other countries view some “typical” American behaviors as uncustomary, American citizens have also been thrown off by different cultural norms.

One extremely common misconception among Americans is that French people are “rude.” Thankfully, one American TikToker who moved to Paris took to social media to address this stereotype.

“I think the French people have mastered the art of being incredibly polite while being incredibly dismissive at the same time,” the user, @ThrivinginParis, began.

“It may surprise you to hear that French people are obsessed with being polite– etiquette, good behavior, being seen as ‘well educated,” the user continued.

The TikToker believes the notion that French people are rude is “rooted in a lack of understanding or awareness of the codes of conduct that dictate French behavior.”

TikTok; pictured above is @ThrivinginParis

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.