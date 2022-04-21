This Woman Was Denied Time Off For Her Wedding, And Her Tale Set Off A Firestorm Of Astonishing Employee Horror Stories

It has been said that in this post-pandemic market, employees now hold the power. While many are using this flux to negotiate better benefits or even seek more significant positions, one Twitter user showed how the trend is far from universal.

Last week, the user named @PostOpPrincess shared how she requested time off for a very understandable reason– her wedding. Astoundingly, her request was denied.

“Guess who’s request off work got denied for their own wedding. PTO BABY. Prepare the others; I ain’t gonna be there,” the woman tweeted.

The user’s tweet gained over two hundred and forty thousand likes and set off a firestorm of horrifying time-off request tales.

Her Pet Passed Away

“My dog was dying in my arms, and I asked my boss if I could please not come in. I gave him the reason.”

“All he told me was to put my dead dog in the freezer and show up/get over it.”

–@NeomaPeterson16

Her Boss Lied

