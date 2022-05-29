After Visiting The Hospital With Numbness In His Feet And Hands, He Ended Up Paralyzed

Tempe, Arizona. Wendy Rosen has organized a heartfelt GoFundMe campaign for her brother, David– a fun-loving and adventurous husband, brother, uncle, and friend whose life completely changed after a freak visit to the hospital.

“On January 31, 2022, David was admitted to the hospital with numbness in his hands and feet. Within twelve hours, he was in the intensive care unit with total paralysis. He could only move his eyes,” Wendy wrote.

Twenty-four hours after his admission to the hospital, doctors diagnosed David with Guillain–Barre Syndrome– also known as GBS.

According to the Mayo Clinic, GBS is “a rare disorder in which your body’s immune system attacks your nerves. Weakness and tingling in your extremities are usually the first symptoms. These sensations can quickly spread, eventually paralyzing your whole body.”

David was treated via intravenous immunoglobulin, but his body’s reaction was not ideal. A plethora of other complications began to arise as well.

He had to be put on a ventilator to help him breathe, and then David was transferred over to a neurological ICU.

“Once at the new hospital, the doctors determined that David has the most severe form of GBS: the axonal variant,” Wendy explained.

“After taking him off of heavy sedation and providing movement treatment that the first hospital was not equipped with, he began to see some small but hopeful improvement.”

GoFundMe; pictured above is David

