Her Aunt Wanted Her To Give Her $600 Prom Dress To Her Cousin, But She Sold It Instead

A young woman went to her prom 4 years ago this June, and back then, her mom and dad paid for her prom dress.

Her prom dress cost $600, but she did pay her parents back in small increments and ended up being able to give them $600 in the end for it.

“This is just so everyone understands that I paid for the dress, it was tailored to my size as I was quite a bit overweight at the time,” she explained.

Then, her little cousin became a senior in high school, and her aunt brought up the fact that her cousin was going to need a prom dress.

She informed her aunt that she was considering selling her own prom dress that she had worn, as it was simply hanging up in her closet in the years since she went to prom.

Her aunt asked if she would be willing to give away her prom dress to her cousin, but she declined to do that.

“I told her that between the cost of the dress and the cost of the tailor that fitted the dress I couldn’t just give it to her,” she said.

“But I was willing to give them a discount as I would like to get at least some of the money back. My aunt was furious I even considered charging them for it and hung up on me.”

Her aunt felt that her cousin was entitled to her prom dress, but she really did need the money that she was hoping to get from selling her dress to someone.

