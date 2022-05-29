Her Best Friend In Real Life Has Been Flirting With Her Best Friend Online And She’s Afraid It’s Not Going To End Well

A 21-year-old woman has a best friend in real life who is 23 and frequently uses dating apps to boost her confidence.

Her friend always talks to guys on the apps, and as soon as they dish out praise, she cuts off contact with them.

Her friend’s only reason for using the dating apps is to get attention, and she never has any interest in going out on a date with any of the guys that she speaks with.

Not that long ago, she decided to introduce her best friend in real life to the best friend she has online, who is a 24-year-old guy.

Unfortunately, her best online friend used to date a girl that she considered to be a good friend of hers, and after they broke up she was forced to choose between them.

You can see who she did end up picking, and the breakup that her best online friend went through was tough on her too, as she had to give up a good friend of hers in the end.

She was quite sad about the whole thing and sobbed for weeks on end, and her best friend in real life is aware of the whole situation as she was the shoulder she cried on as she mourned her own loss.

So, anyway, she thought it would be a good idea to have her best friend in real life meet her best friend online, and it never occurred to her that her online best friend’s flirtatiousness would be something that caught the attention of her best friend in real life.

After introducing her friends, she was shocked to find out that they began texting one another nonstop without her knowing.

