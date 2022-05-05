Her Boyfriend Broke Up With Her For Getting X-Rays Taken After She Got Hurt Snowboarding

A girl (we’ll call her Amber) and her boyfriend seem to have a healthy relationship. But everything is not what it seems.

One day Amber was snowboarding and fell. She supposedly has no money but could afford a lift ticket on this day.

Anywho, she was hurt and “knew instantly” she broke her wrist and was in physical shock. She was “in and out of consciousness, sweating, couldn’t breathe, nauseous.”

She was traumatized and injured and in the middle of a crowded ski run. She was picked up by ski patrol and was about to be transported down the slope when she called her boyfriend to tell him what had happened.

Instead of being supportive, he was furious and let her know it. He got mad that she didn’t call him to come to pick her up.

You’re wondering why this girl is in the back of a ski patrol transport sled with a possible broken wrist and feeling like she did something wrong.

There’s a reason. She knew her boyfriend would be mad because she says she has “no insurance and we are financially broke.”

As she was in the back of the sled coming down the hill, she started to feel nauseated again, so she called her father. She asked him if he thought she should go to the ER.

Without hesitation, her father told her to go and have her wrist checked out at the hospital and that he would pay for the entire thing.

