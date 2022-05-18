Her Dad Booked A Vacation The Same Week As Her College Graduation And She’s Mad He’s Not At Least Giving Her Money To Make Up For It

A 20-year-old woman is graduating from college this July, and she says that her dad has been nothing but difficult about her graduation.

Last December, she let her dad know what month she would be graduating, though she didn’t know back then what the exact date of her ceremony would be.

She expected her dad to not make any plans as they got closer to figuring out when she would be graduating, but he went ahead and booked a vacation anyway.

Unfortunately, the vacation her dad booked now falls on the same week as her college graduation, and she found out two months ago that he’s going to not be there because of it.

Her dad never tried to find out more information from her on when her ceremony would be; instead, he just figured her date would be the same exact week as when his stepdaughter was graduating too, and he was wrong.

Her dad isn’t interested in canceling his vacation, as he will have to give up his deposit, which was around $745.

Since her dad will be missing out on her graduation entirely, she figured he would at the very least offer to help her cover some of her costs, like her cap and gown, a dress, makeup, and a photographer to take photos.

“If he had paid for SOME of the things that I need (i.e the robes), even $60 would have made me happier,” she explained.

“It would have been a bit happier with the fact that he’s not there as he would be making up for it I suppose.”

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.