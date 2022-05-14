Her Dad Gave Her $3,500 As A Graduation Present But She’s Thinking It Might Be Time To No Longer Speak To Him

A couple of years ago, a young woman’s parents ended up getting divorced, and after it was finalized, her dad quickly moved on.

She’s pretty certain that her dad was dating his girlfriend at the same time he was married to her mom, but that’s not the only reason why she doesn’t like her dad’s girlfriend.

“I do not care for my dad’s girlfriend, and she does not care for me,” she explained. “She has never even said “hello” to me or asked me about my life or anything whenever she comes around.”

She hasn’t ever gone out of her way to be mean to her dad’s girlfriend or say anything not so nice about her; she just simply stays away from her.

This Thanksgiving, she ended up not getting invited to spend time with her dad because her dad’s girlfriend claimed she wasn’t comfortable with her attending until she said sorry for not being “welcoming” the last couple of years.

Her dad’s girlfriend does like her older and younger brothers, who are in their 20s, but that’s only due to the fact that they don’t get involved with any of the drama.

“My dad also has a high-paying job as an executive at a big company,” she said. “This may seem irrelevant, but sometimes it seems like he throws money at me to keep me feeling guilty for shutting him out.”

“He recently bought me a new car, and he has just given me around $3,500 as a college graduation present.”

What she really wanted for her college graduation was for her dad to see her hold her diploma in her hands as she walked across that stage.

