Her Friend Didn’t Buy Her A Corsage For Prom And Claimed To Be Too Poor To Afford It, So She Told Her Off In Front Of All Their Friends

An 18-year-old girl has her high school prom coming up, and she was planning on going with a bunch of all of her girlfriends.

One friend that she has, Courtney, doesn’t have a ton of money at all. Despite that, she really has gone out of her way over the last year to help Courtney out.

She drives Courtney wherever she needs to go, and she will buy Courtney food too without expecting any repayment.

As time has gone on though, she’s beginning to think that Courtney only wants to be her friend because she spends a lot of money on her, and a recent incident that occurred relating to their prom has confirmed her worst fears.

Courtney mentioned that it would be a great idea to get all of their girlfriends to go to prom in a big group.

Courtney planned for them all to go out for dinner together, and she also planned for every girl to buy one another a corsage for prom.

“Everyone was on board and she created a system where we all were given someone in our group to get a corsage for,” she explained.

“They go for like $40-$50 bucks apiece and Courtney is the type of person to make you pay her back for a single french fry.”

“Not only that, but she went so over budget on a dress that it cut into her grocery money for the next month. But I didn’t say anything.”

