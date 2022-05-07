His Girlfriend Spent $400 On Fancy Clothes To Fight For Her Son In Court And He Wants Her To Return Everything

A man met his current girlfriend at work about a year ago, and she started out as his manager before he fell head over heels for her.

They quickly moved in together, and he was aware before doing so that she had a son she only could see on Saturday evenings every 3 weeks due to the custody arrangement with her ex.

“I’ve fallen in love with her son and I’m way more of a daddy to him than his POS father who only has custody because he’s military and they run the courts in this city,” he explained.

“I bought him a PS5 and I pay for his martial arts and he’s my son. I want to show him what it means to be a man who takes responsibility seriously.”

He has helped his girlfriend save up money so they can get her a good lawyer to fight for her son in court.

What’s concerning to the both of them is that if her ex moves due to his job requirements, he can take their son away to wherever it is he needs to be stationed.

He knows that they need to start fighting in court for custody before his girlfriend’s ex gets stationed somewhere else, and they’re working to move that all forward.

“Yesterday my girlfriend went out and spent almost $400 on new clothes,” he said.

“I told her she can’t do this I’m working so hard at my job and she did make a point that they may have lost the original custody battle because her ex came in uniform and her clothes were from Target.”

