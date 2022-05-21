How To Dress Up A Basic T-Shirt To Make It Anything But Average

As we push forward into a more comfortable clothing environment, the classic t-shirt has made its way into our wardrobe when it comes to everyday style, including business casual.

There are many ways to style your basic t-shirt. Whether you are enjoying a cozy date night in or ready to rock around the town, follow our style guide below so you can look your basic best.

Flare jeans have taken over the fashion industry, which means we are left with a few ugly decisions to make.

As a millennial, I am screaming at the idea of ditching my skinny jeans and high-rise denim. I mean, other than Ms. Spear’s classic low-rise shorts, I’m not sure about you, but that trend is definitely off my list for 2022.

Whether you choose to sport the high or low rise fashion, the basic t-shit will cover your troubles and alter your aesthetic as you enhance your look with a few other promising elements.

For example, try adding a wedge heel and a neutral clutch to your flare jeans and a classic t-shirt. This outfit is pretty much perfect for any occasion.

Along with the jean trend, folks have found a way to maneuver the basic t-shirt into the office. Adding a blazer with your basic tee adds a bit of elevation to your aesthetic.

Enjoy a cozy, comfortable day all while tending to your afternoon meetings. Consider sporting a white sneaker as well, with small jewelry elements including tiny hoops and bracelets.

To ensure this look suits the office dress code, you may want to consider leaving your distressed denim behind. Save these for a fun night out.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.