How To Style Leggings, Which I’m Sure Have Become Your Favorite Pants After Everything We’ve Been Through Over The Last Few Years

Ahhh, the infamous leggings, the ones that troll the internet as “not pants.”

Most of us have a stack of jet-black leggings piled so high in our closets that the question never arises as to if we should wear jeans that day or not.

As the world shifts into a more comfortable and flexible style when it comes to our wardrobe, many folks have been pushing the issue by attempting to wear this skin-tight silhouette into the office.

If you are someone who loves to wear this glorified version of sweatpants, we have a few ways you can strut your stuff with these legging-inspired outfits.

Let’s get comfortable and stylish as we flex an elevated runway-inspired look with leggings paired with an oversized blazer. Trust me. You’ll thank me later.

It’s interesting to see how the industry evolves. One-minute leggings are completely out of context.

The next, you’re running late, it’s chilly, and you grab an oversized business blazer, leggings, and baseball cap to start your day.

Those who enjoy this style also look to include many layers such as hoodies, blouses, and sweaters. In this case, the more layers, the better. Grab a tote bag and sneakers to complete this look.

Nothing screams running errands and grabbing coffee with your friends other than leggings, a black t-shirt, or a hoodie, all paired with a black leather jacket.

