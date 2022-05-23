She Belly Danced At Her Sister’s Wedding And Now Her Sister Is Mad At Her

A 23-year-old woman has an older sister who is 30. Several weeks ago, her older sister got married, and there’s some serious drama around what her sister asked her to do.

Prior to her sister’s big day, her sister asked her and a few other girls to belly dance at her wedding, as it’s actually a significant part of their culture.

Aside from that key detail, this isn’t her first time belly dancing; it’s something she has performed on other occasions in front of a crowd.

Initially, she didn’t think it would be a good idea to perform at her sister’s wedding, though her sister pleaded with her to say yes.

Not wanting to disappoint her sister, she relented and said that she would perform after all.

“The day of the wedding arrived and everything went smoothly,” she explained. “The wedding was amazing, my sister looked beautiful and everything was just perfect.”

“Everyone seemed to love the little performance the other dancers and I did. I honestly thought everything went great.”

“After the wedding, my sister and her husband went on their honeymoon and they just came back from it this past weekend.”

Her other sister then spent some time with her sister who got married, and it turns out that her newlywed sister is not happy at all about her performance at the wedding.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.