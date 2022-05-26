She Broke Up With Her Boyfriend Two Months Ago And She’s Devastated That He’s Now Dating His Best Friend

A 22-year-old woman broke up with her 22-year-old boyfriend 2 months ago, and before they split up they were together for 5 months.

She is aware that she needs to move on and get over her now ex-boyfriend, but she can’t, and it’s partially because their breakup came out of seemingly nowhere.

“The breakup was very sudden; it happened less than an hour after we were in the shower together, and he decided after I asked him how our relationship was going, that he wasn’t sure if he could see us together in the long-term,” she explained.

“The conversation, or sob fest, went from him explicitly saying he did not want to break up, to him being unsure, to him deciding definitively that he wanted to end our relationship.”

That day, she gave him one last hug, as she stood there in disbelief that their relationship really was over and done with.

As she hugged him, he revealed that he was “upset” though he did not “regret” breaking up with her.

Since then, she has not talked to him at all, and he hasn’t attempted to reach out to her either.

In the month after their breakup, she did a good job of moving on with her life and leaving him behind, but she’s currently not doing so well.

She was hoping that she could stay friends with her ex, or that he would try to talk to her since their breakup had been so bad and unexpected, but that’s not how things have played out.

