She Learned That Her Boyfriend Was Pretending To Be Some Girl He Knows On A Dating App And She’s Wondering If This Means He’s Going Through An Identity Crisis

A 29-year-old woman is currently dating her 27-year-old boyfriend, and around 8 months ago, they picked up and relocated to a different state.

Her boyfriend has never lived outside of the town that he is from, and he’s been struggling to make friends in their new place and feel comfortable living there.

Adding to that, her boyfriend is really invested in football yet doesn’t have any other favorite pastimes aside from watching that sport, and since the season has ended, he doesn’t have a lot to do to keep himself occupied outside of work.

In contrast, it didn’t take her long to meet new friends and feel connected to where they live right now.

Not too long ago, she was surprised to get a message on social media from a man who revealed to her that her boyfriend has been pretending to be this man’s female fiancée on a dating app.

This man sent her screenshots of the weird profile her boyfriend was behind, along with the conversations her boyfriend had with people on the dating app.

This man who sent her a message got her boyfriend’s phone number on the app and was able to figure out who was really behind the profile that way.

Initially, she didn’t believe this man. She figured this was one twisted joke or some kind of a ploy, but when she got home she knew it had to be true.

Her boyfriend normally is super happy to see her when she comes home every day, though he was silent and dejected.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.