She Wants To Go On A Date With A Guy Who Already Took Her Sister Out And Her Sister Thinks It’s Weird

A 19-year-old girl met a 20-year-old guy through one of the dating apps that she is active on, and after chatting with him for some time, she thought they really had a decent connection.

The conversation was flowing, and when he asked if he could have one of her social media handles to talk to her on, she said yes.

As soon as they moved things off the dating app and onto social media, this guy revealed the her that he urgently needed to fill her in on something.

“Turns out, he went on a couple of dates (only 2 dates) with my twin sister,” she explained. “He had no idea I was related until he got my snap and saw a picture on my story with my sister.”

When this guy realized that he had taken her sister out on a couple of dates, he quickly owned up to it.

Now, it is worth mentioning that her twin sister doesn’t look exactly like her, as they are fraternal twins and not identical twins.

“When they went on the 2 dates he wasn’t truly ready for a relationship and told my sister that after things fizzled out, but nothing happened between them (no kissing, intimacy, serious feelings, etc.),” she said.

“I immediately told my sister, she said she’s a little weirded out by it but that I could do what I wanted since there weren’t any harsh feelings, but she seems hesitant.”

This guy has also invited her out on a first date, even after admitting to already taking her sister out, and she wants to go.

