She Was Dating A Guy Who Really Pursued Her And Even Said He Loved Her Before Claiming They Got Too Serious Too Quickly

A 23-year-old woman was dating a guy 3 years older than her, but she wasn’t even that interested in him when she met him.

She started dating him in January and she agreed to go on several dates with him. While she did have an enjoyable time, it wasn’t like sparks were flying for her.

As March came to an end, this guy shockingly said to her that he was positive he was falling for her.

“He was so amazing, cooked me dinner, and always wanted to see me,” she explained. “It was him who constantly initiated everything because I admit I wasn’t really crazy for him yet.”

As the days went by though, she did feel very interested in him, but they both agreed that it was best not to rush anything and take their time.

Sometime in April, this guy phoned her up after getting a bit of liquid courage, and he confessed that he “hated” that they were not officially boyfriend and girlfriend.

“I was so happy because I was also thinking the same,” she said. “And so we became official. However, after a week or two, I sensed that he was pulling away.”

“He didn’t answer my snaps for hours, I saw him maybe twice a week, and I felt like I was just annoying him. I even cried myself to sleep a couple of times because I was so confused.”

This guy constantly told her that he was in love with her, and he even revealed that he thought he wouldn’t be able to fall in love before he met her…but then he claimed to have too much going on to spend any time with her.

