She Was Having A Bad Day, And Then Her Friend Did The Kindest Thing To Make Her Feel Better

Small gestures for those who need them most often mean more than one will ever know.

Having a great support system is a game-changer. Whether you are dealing with a breakup, a death in the family, a divorce, or an all-around horrible day, having those around you who are there to pick you up when you fall is an excellent reminder that you do not have to go through these challenging experiences alone.

Some of us are truly lucky to have amazing friends who know exactly how to make us feel better, especially during our toughest times.

Whether this is a close friend or family member, the idea behind cheering someone up can be no small task.

Sometimes it’s the little things that happen to help them get through these challenging moments, even if it is something as small as a 6 pack of your loved one’s favorite soda.

TikTok has a way of showing us certain aspects of life when it comes to relationships with others, such as best friends, boyfriends, or girlfriends. It’s incredible to see how certain people can have such a significant impact on your life.

In this case, TikToker @taylorpolcyn2 records a breakdown, and the outcome is genuinely heartwarming.

While having a rough day and with no vehicle to leave her college campus, Taylor decides to reach out to her friend, Cameron and asks to borrow her car.

TikTok; pictured above is Taylor in her video

