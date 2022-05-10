She’s Not Allowing Her Sister To Wear Her Dress To Prom After Swiping And Losing Her Favorite Pair Of Earrings

A 20-year-old woman has a younger sister who thought it was ok to dig through her jewelry and take her favorite pair of earrings without asking her first.

She was away on vacation when this happened, and her sister later claimed to have just borrowed the earrings.

The earrings were not that expensive, costing approximately $31, but her boyfriend had purchased them for her as a present, so they were sentimental to her.

After her sister swiped her earrings, her sister lost them. She was not mad at her sister for what happened, which I find surprising as I grew up with younger sisters who happily helped themselves to my things and I wound up furious when they lost anything I owned.

Anyway, this young woman asked her sister to buy her a new pair of earrings, and although she couldn’t find an exact match, she located some earrings that were comparable in style and in price.

“I have asked and asked, for well over a week, for her to order the new ones, and she continues to put it off and refuse because she doesn’t want to pay for shipping (which to be fair was steep but those were the only ones I could find that looked the same),” she explained.

She deiced to give her sister an ultimatum; if her sister didn’t pay up for the earrings, she was not going to let her sister wear her dress to prom.

Her sister was planning on borrowing her dress, as she went shopping several times without successfully finding something she wanted to wear to prom.

“My dad said it was unacceptable to leave her with no dress at such short notice, but I’ve given her notice and asked multiple times, and done all the work in finding a replacement,” she said.

