The Carpet In This TikToker’s New Apartment Smells Rancid, But The Property Management Office Is Refusing To Do Anything About It

Finding rental properties online has never been easier since platforms like Zillow and Trulia have come to market.

Nonetheless, even with the ability to “virtually tour” properties, vetting listings from afar is still quite tricky.

One woman has been dealing with the struggle of leasing a falsely advertised apartment and took to TikTok to air her frustrations with property management companies.

“I recently moved into this apartment, and it has been about a month and a half. I moved from out of town, and they offered me a virtual tour,” the woman began.

“Everyone in the leasing office had been extremely kind and very helpful. But you know what they cannot show you in a video tour? Smells,” she continued.

Upon move-in day, the TikToker excitedly headed over to her property manager’s office, picked up her key, and went to visit her new home. But, she instantly knew something was off.

“I walked in, and the aroma immediately hit me. It was like a Labrador and a Weimaraner got out of a lake and then rolled around all over this carpet for at least ten years,” the woman explained.

The carpet did not only smell this way, either. It was literally still damp. So, the TikToker headed back to the property management office in hopes of getting to the bottom of the issue.

TikTok; pictured above is this woman in her video

