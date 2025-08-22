Her Mom Moved Her And Her Brother In With The Dangerous Man She Cheated On Their Dad With

When TikToker Emily Tepp (@emilytepp) was eight years old, her mom moved her and her brother from Chicago to a rural town to live with the man with whom she cheated on her dad.

This man was named Greg, and he is no longer alive. He was a schizophrenic alcoholic and watched Fox News all day long.

He would scream at the TV. Sometimes, he blasted rock music all night, so she would be super tired at school the next day.

At the age of eight, she would have political debates with Greg about immigration. Greg was in the army, which could have impacted his mental health. One time, her brother came home, and Greg yelled at him to do 20 pushups immediately.

Her and her brother’s bedrooms were in the basement. Her brother’s room was located at the end of the hallway next to a closet full of guns.

Every so often, Greg would creep down the stairs to the gun closet, and each time, they would be scared that was the day they were going to die.

Finally, one day, Emily had a talk with her mom about how dangerous Greg was and that they should probably move out for their own safety, especially since he kept automatic weapons in the children’s space.

Her mom told her that Greg had a hard childhood, which was why he acted the way he did. So, obviously, her mom wasn’t any help in getting them out of that situation right away. After a few years, they were able to move out, though.

In the comments section, many TikTok users expressed their thoughts on the Greg situation, and some even shared their own experiences.

Happy mother and daughter standing together looking at building under construction dreaming about their future home at sunset. Family love and relationship concept.
bilanol – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual people

“The older I get, the more I realize lots of those tired kids in school had terrible home lives,” pointed out one user.

“This is my story, too. Our Greg liked to come home drunk and scream at us. I thought we were lucky he wasn’t physical about it. Now I know yelling can be just as damaging as hitting,” commented another.

“Greg had a hard childhood, while she was exposing you to a hard childhood because of Greg’s instability. Solid,” added a third.

By Emily Chan
Emily  Chan is a writer who covers lifestyle and news content. She graduated from Michigan State University with a ... More about Emily Chan

