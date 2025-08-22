He’s A Teacher Sharing All Of The Hilarious Tea His Kids Spilled On The First Day Of School

Teachers can never be truly prepared for the unfiltered chaos that comes out of kids’ mouths on the first day of school. They just have a way of dropping bombshells about their home lives and parents all before lunchtime.

Just ask Mr. Hills (@atxhills), who has heard everything from offers to sleep in a student’s mom’s bed to “gang activity” during recess.

One little girl came up to him on the first day of school and asked if he wanted to be her mom’s friend. She casually explained that her mom had a lot of friends who were boys, and they sometimes slept in her room.

So, if he ever needed a place to sleep, he could sleep in her mom’s bed. Mr. Hills wasn’t sure whether to laugh, cry, or call home immediately.

Kids spilling the tea gets even funnier when they misunderstand what was being said in the first place. Another student named Terrence told him that his dad had been beaten to death.

When Terrence’s mom came to pick him up, he told his mom about what Terrence said and mentioned that he might need some type of counseling.

Terrence’s mom clarified that Terrence’s dad hadn’t been beaten to death. He was very much alive. She had called him a deadbeat because they hadn’t seen him for months. Terrence heard “beaten to death” and ran with it.

Then, there are students like Gavin who don’t want to do anything besides reenact gangster stuff they saw on television.

One day at recess, Gavin asked Mr. Hills if he wanted to play a game. Mr. Hills agreed, thinking they were about to play tag. But all of a sudden, Gavin punched him in the back of the head.

Then, he proudly declared that he had just jumped Mr. Hills into his gang. Of course, Mr. Hills put an end to this game immediately.

He told Gavin that wasn’t appropriate language for school and that he needed to keep his hands to himself.

Mr. Hills’ first days of school sound more like episodes of a sitcom than real life. If there’s one thing he’s learned as a teacher, it’s that kids will tell you everything, whether you want to know or not.

