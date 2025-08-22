Her Mom Caught The Thieves Who Stole Her Purse While They Were On Vacation In Venice

agcreativelab - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Most people who get their purses snatched don’t have a chance of catching the thieves, but one mom went into full superhero mode when some pickpockets stole her belongings. TikToker Karis (@karismcelroy) is talking about how her mom caught the pickpockets.

Her mom and stepdad went on a trip to Venice and went on a cruise. When they arrived in Venice, they headed straight to their Airbnb. As they were crossing the bridge to get to their door, three girls crowded around Karis’s mom.

When her mom made it to the door, she realized that her backpack was unzipped and that the girls had stolen her purse and metal water bottle.

Her purse contained cash, credit cards, her passport, and her AirPods. She and Karis’s stepdad started tracking her purse through her AirPods.

They were able to track down the three girls. When her mom saw the girls with her purse, she chased them down and grabbed one of the girls by her ponytail. Two of the girls stayed, while the third ran off with the purse. They waited for the police to arrive.

Apparently, these girls had a reputation for being pickpockets, and people who lived in Venice knew who they were because they had been causing a lot of trouble. Karis’s stepdad continued tracking the AirPods through the city.

The Airbnb host and the owners of the jewelry shop next door stayed with Karis’s mom to help her get her stuff back.

The police officers showed up and were about to arrest the girls when the girl carrying a bag swung it at her mom and hit her over the head with it.

The metal water bottle was inside the bag, so her mom was left with a black eye and a massive, bloody gash on her head. The two girls were arrested, and her mom had to go to the hospital to get stitches.

The third girl had hopped on a train headed to the airport. She left the purse at the U.S. Liaison Office. They were able to contact Karis’s parents, so her mom got her passport and credit cards back. The girl had stolen her cash and AirPods, but her mom didn’t care too much about that.

Finally, her stepdad met up with her mom at the hospital, and they went back to the Airbnb to get some rest before their cruise.

The jewelry shop owners ended up gifting her mom a beautiful necklace for all her troubles. Overall, the people of Venice were very kind and generous in helping her mom during this ordeal.

