Her Mom Threw Birthday Parties For Her And Her Siblings Only To Humiliate Them

gonzalocalle - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only

Birthday parties are supposed to be about balloons, cake, presents, and a little awkward singing. But for TikToker Skarlet (@skarletfyre), those childhood parties weren’t about fun.

They were about survival. Her mom had a twisted tradition when it came to celebrating the birth of her children.

When Skarlet was a kid, her mom threw birthday parties for her and her siblings just to humiliate them. She forced them to have these parties because they also made her look good in front of the other parents, the school, the church, and the community in general.

To the outside world, she wanted to be seen as the perfect mom, who went above and beyond for her kids. But behind the scenes, she terrorized her kids.

During these parties, she would lock whoever’s party it was in a room and beat them senseless. Then, she would bring them downstairs, and they would have to act like nothing was wrong while everyone played a game she made up. The game involved pinning a sacred heart on a giant poster of Jesus while blindfolded.

However, Skarlet’s mother wasn’t even religious and didn’t believe in Jesus. She never spoke about the Bible or God.

She was just obsessed with pretending to be religious, so people thought she was a good person, and she could cover up her awful behavior more easily.

For Skarlet and her siblings, those parties were a performance, a punishment, and a carefully constructed facade designed to protect her mother’s image.

Several TikTok users pointed out how her mother was just one of many people who use religion as a costume to disguise their cruelty. It’s a classic strategic move.

“All bad parents use religion as a way to make people like them. My mom is only Christian when people find out she’s on drugs, and she wants to make them think she’s a good person, and she’s finding God again,” commented one user.

“The majority of people who pretend to be super religious do it because they think it protects them. If you’re a horrible person and your religion tells you that you can do whatever you want, but you just have to be saved and still go to heaven, you just got a pass,” added another.

@skarletfyre She was soooo obsessed with pretending she and the family were religious but neverrrr preached the word of “god” it was like her ultimate cover up for whatever she’s hiding and whatever cult she belongs to #truecrime #truecrimetok #fyp ? original sound – skarlet????

