She Bought New Mattresses And Didn’t Have To Pay For Them, So She’s Wondering If The Mattress Store Was A Front

New Africa - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only

When TikToker Renee (@mommyhasntshowered) broke up with her fiancé at the time, she let him have all the furniture because she wanted to start fresh. But that meant she had to buy new furniture, including beds for herself and her three young kids.

One day, after work, she headed to a mattress store that was going out of business, according to the signs plastered on the walls.

She explained to the salesman that she wanted a king bed for herself and a bunk bed and twin bed for her kids.

They walked around the store, and the salesman showed her a display in the middle of the store. It was a plush double mattress, and the head and foot areas could be elevated. However, it was almost $5,000, which was unaffordable for her.

The salesman told her that it was actually cheaper because of a defect. There was some kind of net feature that was ripped, but it did not affect the mattress itself.

He ended up making her a really good deal. He sold her the king bed for a ridiculously low price, upgraded the bunk bed to full-size instead of twin-size, and threw in a twin bed for free.

She was still over budget, but he said she could do in-house financing. She filled out a form and paid $200 that day.

He told her to come back to the store later to make her payments. The store was an hour and a half away from where she lived, but she was getting a good deal, so she decided to make it work.

The following week, the beds were delivered to her home, and everyone was happy with them. Two or three weeks later, she returned to the store to make her payment, but it was completely closed down. The lights were off, the signs were taken down, and the building was bare and boarded shut.

She went back home and tried calling the store, but the phone number was disconnected. It has been almost 10 years since she bought the beds, and she has never paid another dime. She never heard from the business again, and her credit score was unaffected.

Like everyone else on the internet, she’s heard the joke about mattress stores being mysterious fronts since there are way too many of them, and no one ever seems to be inside shopping. Now, she’s wondering if the mattress store she went to was actually a cover for something else.

