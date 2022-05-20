The Girl Who Is Dating Her Husband’s Best Friend Accused Her Of Being Spoiled At A Dinner And Is Now Mad At Her For Not Setting The Record Straight

A young woman in her twenties is married to her husband, and they do very well for themselves. They own their own apartment, they have excellent jobs, and they have some pastimes that might be viewed by an outsider looking in as, well, a wealthy thing to do.

Her husband has a best friend named Nate, and 6 months ago, Nate began dating a woman named Camilla.

Camilla is pretty judgemental of what she and her husband do, such as play tennis together, which Camilla considers something that is for “rich people.”

She and her husband also travel a lot, and they’re great at finding super cheap plane tickets (like, we’re talking $10) and places to stay, which helps them to afford to go away so frequently.

Camilla has clearly been taking note of how she and her husband live their lives, and she’s been spending more time around Camilla lately as Camilla is new to their city and has no friends.

She and her husband invited Nate and Camilla over to their house a couple of evenings ago, and they also invited some of their other friends as well.

As she was chatting with her friends, they started discussing the current state of the economy, the price of houses right now, and lockdown and the impact it had on everyone.

Camilla weighed in on the conversation, and she actually said that she agreed with what Camilla had to say.

Before she could finish saying the rest of what was on her mind, Camilla stopped her. Camilla talked over her, saying, “Haha, no offense, but you are way too much of a spoiled privileged girl to understand things like this.”

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.