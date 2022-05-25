This Lovable Lab Mix Was Rescued From A Hoarding Situation Where She Was Forced To Have Puppies Constantly

Home for Good Dog Rescue is based in Berkeley Heights, New Jersey, and this non-profit rescue is entirely run by volunteers and foster pet parents.

Home for Good Dog Rescue believes that the best place for a dog is in someone’s home, not a shelter.

So, Home for Good Dog Rescue works to save dogs from high-kill shelters located in the South, and then they take them to their facility in Aiken, South Carolina where they provide them with any medical care that they need.

From there, they help their dogs get to New Jersey, where they are placed in a home with one of their foster families so they can work to find that dog the wonderful permanent home that they need.

One of the dogs at the Home for Good Dog Rescue who currently needs her own forever family to love is 2-year-old Mary Jane.

Mary Jane is a “lovable” 44-pound Labrador Retriever/Bulldog who had a really terrible start to her life.

Mary Jane was living in a place where someone was hoarding her and other dogs. She was also forced to have puppies constantly so that person could make money off of her.

As soon as Home for Good Dog Rescue saved her from the hoarding situation where she was in, they treated her for mange and heartworm disease.

Facebook; pictured above is a photo of Mary Jane that the Home for Good Dog Rescue shared of her

