What’s A Liquid Rhinoplasty And Why Is Everyone Obsessed With This?

Plastic surgery and various cosmetic procedures have risen tremendously as restrictions have been lifted.

Patients have been fueling the industry as they persist in both non-surgical and surgical treatments.

This uptick in domestic facial reconstruction is now pushing for less invasive surgical treatments—one of them being liquid rhinoplasty.

While clients are continuously looking for ways to achieve their ideal aesthetic at a low cost, liquid rhinoplasty is now preferred over the surgical procedure as it takes less time to perform and heal.

This procedure is considered a quick surgery as it takes about 20 minutes to perform.

Compared to a surgical rhinoplasty, patients who decide to go through a liquid rhinoplasty procedure will find that they see results and are healed within two weeks without paying thousands of dollars.

“Food and Drug Administration–approved hyaluronic acid (HA) soft-tissue fillers can be used to augment or refine nasal irregularities, and use of this implant has broadened the rhinoplasty surgeon’s armamentarium,” a medical journal titled Safety in the Use of Fillers in Nasal Augmentation—the Liquid Rhinoplasty explained.

Surgeons will inject tiny drops of filler into the nose to help create shape without a surgical experience.

While this quick procedure may seem ideal to most, it comes with repercussions.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.