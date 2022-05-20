Y2K Trends Have Been Majorly Revived Right Now, And Here’s How You Can Make Them Work For You

Surely, most of you reading this right now are old enough to remember some of the attire we used to rock in the late 90s or early 2000s.

While most of us would like to erase some of the clothes in our old repertoire, I’m sorry to inform you that you may need to recall your fashion statements as Y2K fashion is back in action.

Someone call Josie and the Pussycat Dolls!

I don’t know about you, but a 90s rom-com always left me daydreaming about the studs these ladies would fall in love with and the fashion they chose to wear at that moment in time.

Of course, I always wanted to wear a half button-up cami, cargo pants, and butterfly clips, but let’s face it. The celebrities rocked it way better than I could have ever imagined in that day in age.

With the new revival of Y2K fashion mainstreaming throughout the fashion industry, you best bet it’s my time to shine. So gather your notebook and pen. We have a lot to unpack here.

To start off this movement, it’s all about hair accessories. While the classic butterfly clip might be on hold, larger barrettes, claw clips, and the infamous scrunchie are here, and they plan on sticking around for a while.

Next, grab your button-up cardigan. I’m almost certain that if a time machine were conveniently lying around, we would hop in and travel back only to find that each of us stored multiple colors of cardigans in our closet.

Well, it’s time to hit the racks as these half button-up classics are located in almost every retail store nationwide. You may even find a matching pair of pants on a nearby rack.

