A Family Of 3 And Their 2 Dogs Had To Jump Into The Water To Save Themselves After Their Houseboat Went Up In Flames

A family and their two dogs were miraculously able to make it out alive after the boat they were living on unexpectedly burst into flames.

On June 18th in New Castle, New Hampshire, Arthur Watson, Diane Watson, and Jarrod Tubbs called 911 when they noticed black smoke below the deck of their 2007 Marlow vessel named ‘Elusive’ while sailing on the Piscataqua River.

The passengers claimed that within minutes, the boat had completely filled with smoke.

It wasn’t long before the vessel had become completely engulfed in flames, and the three passengers had to jump overboard with their dogs.

Thankfully, they were soon rescued from the water by some good samaritans in a nearby boat and taken to Portsmouth Hospital. Their dogs also made it out alright.

In an interview with WMUR 9, the local New Hampshire State Police Marine Patrol Sgt. Steve O’Conner stated, “The two dogs are just fine.”

“Someone at the marina took the dogs, took care of them, and actually took the dogs to the hospital. When they were discharged the dogs were out there waiting for them. They’re all reunited, and everybody is just fine.”

Although it is a wonderful miracle that everyone made it out okay, the damage that’s been done to their boat is irreversible as it eventually sank approximately 2 miles off the coast of Kittery, Maine.

New Hampshire State Police; pictured above is the boat

