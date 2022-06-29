Her Sister Began Copying And Competing With Her, And It Has Absolutely Destroyed Their Bond

A 30-year-old woman has a sister who is 2 years older than she is, and they both used to be pretty close growing up.

They had a lot of similarities, like their passion for music, which is something they studied in high school.

Her sister was always a talented piano player, whereas she enjoyed singing. When she turned 14, she learned how to play guitar, and she then began writing some of her own songs as well.

When they were younger, her sister would tease her for the songs that she created, but that didn’t slow her down one bit, and she just kept doing it.

After they each had graduated from college, they formed their own bands. Her sister’s whole goal was to gain fame and fortune, but she was doing it all for fun.

“I started playing my original music out more with a group and I actually started to create a buzz in our small city and I became a little bit famous,” she explained.

“My sister came to one of my shows and saw that the bar was packed and everyone was having a really good time listening.”

“She sees me having success with my own music, and then it’s like a light switch turns on and… all of a sudden, she wants to be a singer-songwriter. She starts writing her own songs. She buys a guitar and tries to learn how to play it.”

Her sister became obsessed with the guitar, but she had done nothing except make her feel bad for being interested in it when they were little.

