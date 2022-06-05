Her Sister Called Her Cheap After She Said She Wouldn’t Get Her A $624 Diamond Necklace As A Graduation Gift

A young woman from the UK has an older sister who graduated from medical school not too long ago, and her sister made a pretty crazy request for a graduation gift.

Her sister asked if she would drop $624 on a diamond necklace that she loves, mostly because it looks exactly like a similar one that Kylie Jenner wore.

Her sister and her mom are very invested in living like, you know, one of Kylie’s family members, so that’s the reason behind her sister’s request.

“I was given a student loan by the government, so I could afford the necklace but I’m moving out next year and I live in a really expensive city and I plan on doing a study abroad next summer, so money’s going to be kind of tight,” she explained.

“Also my parents can’t afford to help me financially, so I’ll be living off my loan.”

Her sister is of the opinion that $624 will not impact the money that she has in the bank, yet that’s pretty close to what she spends on 3 weeks’ worth of her rent.

Her sister feels that she deserves this diamond necklace because she successfully graduated from college.

She did let her sister know that she can’t buy the diamond necklace that she wants, as she really is not in a position to be spending crazy money like that since she needs to save.

In response, her sister accused her of being cheap, and after that conversation, decided to ignore her for about a week.

