Her Wedding Is This Week And She Wants To Ban Her Maid Of Honor’s Boyfriend From Attending But She’s Worried This Guy Will Show Up Anyway

A 26-year-old woman is set to marry her 27-year-old fiancé this week, and she has spent a year putting it all together.

As soon as she began figuring out what she wanted to do for her wedding day, her Maid of Honor wanted to know if her boyfriend was invited.

She told her Maid of Honor no at the time, and her Maid of Honor wasn’t angry; she simply accepted that answer.

Now, her wedding is going to be on the smaller side with only 50 guests. She’s invited her closest loved ones, which is a mix of friends and family members.

Out of all of her guests, only 2 of them will be bringing along their significant others, and she does not want to let her Maid of Honor be the 3rd person with a plus one on her special day.

“Here’s why I don’t want her boyfriend there,” she explained. “They started dating when she was 18 and he was 30.”

Her Maid of Honor’s boyfriend does not have any kind of a job right now, and he also has the audacity to use her Maid of Honor’s ride share app to go out and cheat with other women.

She has more reasons as to why she despises this guy, and several years ago when her Maid of Honor attended a premiere of a movie she had been in, her boyfriend screamed and had a tantrum over her talking to guys there.

“She keeps pushing for me to let her bring him and I’ve already said no twice,” she said. “The most recent time I said “I kind of want it to be family and friends, we’re paying $300 per person to the venue. Plus the date has passed for giving the venue the final guest count.”

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.