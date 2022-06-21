He’s Been Dating A Girl Who Shares A Bed With Her Brother And He Told Her It’s Bizarre

A 28-year-old guy began seeing a 27-year-old woman and they have already been out on several dates together.

He felt that things between them were “going pretty well” but then he learned something about her life that he really didn’t like.

This woman has a brother who is autistic and has also been diagnosed with bipolar disorder and PTSD, and her brother does live with her.

“She said that he’s a functioning adult who does his best to pull his weight and he does work (albeit not as consistently as she does),” he explained.

“Anyway, tonight I suggested going back to her place after the date and she said her brother was home and I said we could be quiet, and then she said that they share a room.”

“I kind of stopped for a moment and asked about it and she said that they sleep in the same bed practically every night because in addition to autism he has PTSD and bipolar disorder so he has trouble falling asleep and being by himself at night.”

He wasn’t quite sure how to reply to that, so he did say that he thought it was all really weird, to which she took offense.

She wanted to know why he thought her situation with her brother was strange, and he told her that their relationship was not normal and her brother probably needs “some professional help” if he needs to have her there every evening to fall asleep.

Well, she became irate at him choosing to share his feelings on the matter.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.