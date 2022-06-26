His 16-Year-Old Stepdaughter Just Moved In With Him And His Girlfriend Is Upset About This

A 35-year-old man living in Scotland was married to his wife for a decade, and when she entered his life she had a daughter who was 4-years-old.

He stepped in to help his wife raise her little girl, and he made sure to treat his wife’s daughter like she was his daughter too.

His wife’s daughter even referred to him as her dad as she grew up. Sadly, he got divorced from his wife 2 years ago, though after the divorce he kept up a relationship with his stepdaughter.

“I was always there for her,” he explained. “My stepdaughter recently had a huge fight with my ex-wife and my ex ended up kicking her out.”

“So obviously I told her she could move in with me. But my girlfriend of six months has an issue with that.”

“She never liked that I had contact with my stepdaughter and now that she moved in with me she’s pissed. She thinks me having contact with my ex’s kid is weird.”

His girlfriend does not currently live with him, and in his country, it’s perfectly legal to kick your kid out at the age of 16.

He and his girlfriend have been getting into fights nonstop now that his stepdaughter is living under the same roof as him, and he’s exhausted.

He doesn’t see how he can find a resolution to his situation that does not involve dumping his girlfriend at this point.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.