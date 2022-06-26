His Girlfriend Threw His Drink On Him While They Were At A Bar, All Because He Talked To Another Girl

Two evenings ago, a 21-year-old guy went out to a bar along with his girlfriend and his girlfriend’s best friend.

What he was hoping would be a nice, low-key night turned into a nightmare though.

After arriving at the bar, he sat down with his girlfriend and his girlfriend’s best friend and ordered wings and water, since he doesn’t drink.

“Whole reason I was at the bar was because my girlfriend wanted to go with me and her best friend to hang out,” he explained.

His girlfriend then wanted to play pool with her best friend, so they got up to do that while he stayed behind to finish eating.

“While they were playing, some girl came up to me and started talking to me,” he explained. “She asked me if I was single so I told her I wasn’t and I was here with my girlfriend.”

“She didn’t seem to care so I assumed she just wanted to have a conversation with a stranger so we talked for a couple of minutes about university.”

“My girlfriend and her best friend came back and my girlfriend just dumped my water on me without saying anything.”

The girl he had been talking to also had a bit of water spilled on her too and she promptly walked away.

