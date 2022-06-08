She Drove All Her Friends To Prom And Didn’t Want To Leave Early, So They Had To Pay For A Ride Home

A 17-year-old girl had her prom a few weeks back, and she organized to go along with Helen and Kara, who are her best friends.

A couple of days prior to prom, Kara wanted to know if she could also bring her friend named Wendy, who is homeschooled.

Even though she had never met Wendy before, she didn’t see a problem with adding another person to their group, and she said that Kara could invite Wendy along too.

Out of all of her friends, she is the only person with a car, so she offered to drive everyone over to a hotel where their prom was being held, and she also offered to give the girls a ride back home too.

“I picked everyone up, we all got ready at my house, I met Wendy for the first time, and it went great,” she explained.

“Our school does dinner and a dance for prom, so our group was at the same table. It was fine for the first half-hour but then Wendy started to seem really tired.”

“Kara asked her if she was okay and Wendy whispered something in her ear. Kara then asked to talk to me privately. I said yes and walked off to the side with her.”

As she spoke to Kara alone, Kara confessed that Wendy has a disorder called Postural Orthostatic Tachycardia Syndrome (POTS) and Wendy frequently gets exhausted.

According to John Hopkins Medicine, “POTS is a form of dysautonomia — a disorder of the autonomic nervous system.”

