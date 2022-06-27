She Dumped Her Boyfriend After Her Friend Saw His Profile On A Dating App, But Her Boyfriend Swears He Didn’t Do It

A 23-year-old girl was previously in a relationship with her 25-year-old boyfriend; until her friend came across his profile on a dating app.

She first met her boyfriend back in February, and just 2 days after she got divorced from her ex-husband.

When she initially met her boyfriend, she was understandably not interested in jumping into anything serious right away, and so, they kind of drifted apart as the weeks went by.

3 months back, their paths ended up crossing again and she was ready to begin dating her boyfriend exclusively.

When she did agree to get serious with her boyfriend, she stopped being friends with a bunch of guys in order to make her boyfriend feel more secure in their relationship.

She also knew these guy friends of hers were interested in being more than friends with her, and she wanted to ensure they didn’t get in the way of things with her boyfriend.

A couple of days ago, her friend came across a profile on a dating app that clearly belonged to her boyfriend.

Her boyfriend had “liked” her friend through the app, and her friend knows him in real life so spotted right away that he was doing something behind her back.

As soon as her friend told her about the profile, she phoned up her boyfriend to confrton him. Her boyfriend claimed that he wasn’t the one behind the profile at all; it was one of his frinds.

