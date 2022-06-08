She Got A Couch On Craiglist, And Then Discovered More Than $36,000 Secretly Stashed Inside

Imagine finding a complimentary item that would perfectly fit the aesthetic of your new home only to find something beyond incredible secretly hidden inside of the furniture.

This was the case for the Southern California woman who recently got a couch off Craigslist and had no idea it would be worth thousands.

While scrolling through the online marketplace, a lucky woman named Vicky Umodu living in Colton, California, came across two sofas and a matching chair someone was giving away for free.

It turns out that the family that was giving away the furniture had acquired the chair and sofas from a family member that had passed away and decided to liquidate everything on the property.

As soon as the lady who purchased the furniture brought everything inside her new home, she started to inspect it closely and noticed something unusual about the sofa.

While she was rummaging through the couch cushions, she made the startling discovery of $36,000!

She unzipped her couch cushion and found several envelopes inside containing a large amount of money.

“I was just telling my son, ‘Come, come, come!’ I was screaming, ‘this is money! I need to call the guy,'” Vicky told ABC7news.

As sweet as can be, Vicky never thought twice about returning the money to the family.

