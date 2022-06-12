She Had A Bowling Date Planned With A Guy But As She Got Into His Car He Sped Away And Left Her There

Imagine getting ready for a date. You’re super nervous and excited all at once. You plan out the perfect outfit, makeup look, and hairstyle.

While you’re nervously waiting for your date to arrive, the excitement takes over, and you can’t wait to finally meet the guy or girl you have been talking to.

Then, before you even get the chance to say hello, the unthinkable happens.

The car pulls up as you anxiously await for your date to greet you, and just before your hand reaches for the door’s handle, they catch a glimpse of what you look like and immediately speed off before you even have a chance to exchange words.

Unfortunately, this exact scenario happened to a young woman and left her feeling anything but her best.

As you would imagine, the horrible feeling in your gut would take over, and the confidence you may have had before your date arrived and ruined it all has perished.

Samantha took to TikTok to tell her story and, in the end, found something unimaginable.

As the story unfolds, you can see the heartbreak and disappointment in Samantha’s eyes as she explains the situation.

TikTok; pictured above is Samantha in her video about her dating disaster

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.