She Humiliated Her Boyfriend At A Family Dinner In Front Of His Parents And Even Made Him Cry

A 22-year-old girl and her 22-year-old boyfriend live together, and the past couple of weeks haven’t been easy for him after she began a new job.

Her new job entails working with children, so when she gets off work and arrives back home, she’s pretty tired, yet she will do a bit of housework before playing some video games.

Lately, her boyfriend has been all over her about not doing enough around their apartment or not doing enough to take care of her dog.

“I definitely don’t clean as much as I should but I probably pick up the kitchen twice a week and let the dog out once a day,” she explained.

“I always make sure his food and water dishes are full. I work 11-hour shifts btw and get up at 5 am.”

So while she’s holding down a job to support herself, her boyfriend, and her dog, her boyfriend sits at home all day playing video games.

He wakes up at about 11 every day and when she comes home from work, he’s focused on his video games.

By the time she gets to bed every night, her boyfriend is still playing his games, and there’s not much he does outside of that.

Her boyfriend wants to be a commercial pilot, and he has his license, yet he needs to meet the requirements of putting in enough hours and he has not yet.

