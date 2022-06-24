in Human Interest

She Left A 4 Star Review For Her Airbnb And Then She Received Some Terrifying Threats From The Host

While many safety measures are put in place when it comes to staying overnight at an Airbnb, what happens after that can be quite questionable.

A woman was spending a few nights in Vancouver and needed a place to stay. Instead of booking a hotel, Dr. Alex Moore chose to find the perfect place using the Airbnb website.

Little did she know, her experience would be less than ideal.

Dr. Moore had a pleasant stay in her Vancouver rental. However, come time for check-out, she decided to leave a review.

While she enjoyed her time at the rental property and would consider staying again in the future, Dr. Alex Moore chose to rate her stay as a 4/5.

Who would have thought that a 4/5 and a positive message would send her world into instant chaos?

After submitting her thoughts and concerns, Dr. Moore was contacted by the Airbnb host, who chose violence over a healthy discussion.

Her text messages from the host read, “I have your picture, name, and number. You have 48 hours to remove your review, or I’m hiring a private investigator to obtain your address, and then the fun begins. You’re blocked from messaging me at this number.”

Twitter; pictured above is the chilling text sent to Dr. Moore by the host

