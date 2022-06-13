She Revealed To Her Niece The Truth About Her Parents And Her Family Is Furious With Her For Not Keeping The Secret

A 35-year-old woman sadly lost her older sister Kim about 16 years ago after Kim became sick with cancer.

Before Kim passed away, she gave birth to a little girl named Laura, who was not even 2-years-old at the time Kim died.

Laura is all grown up and 18-years-old, and she recently revealed to Laura the truth about her parents.

Just a year after Kim passed away, her other sister Jane started dating Laura’s dad, Tom. Jane and Tom quickly got engaged and their entire family was shocked.

She wasn’t just surprised to hear about Jane and Tom’s new relationship; she was sick to her stomach about it.

The timeline to her did not add up, and it did seem that Jane and Tom were together while Kim was still alive and with Tom.

“Jane and Tom explained that this wasn’t something that they planned, but there was no cheating and knew that Kim would want them to be happy,” she explained.

“Convenient since she’s, you know, dead. I did not attend the wedding and was upset at how everyone else was so accepting of the relationship, but the thing that hurt me the most was how Jane and Tom intended to completely erase Kim from Laura’s life.”

“She was barely 2 when Kim died, and they decided it would be better if Laura thought Jane was her mother in every sense of the word after the adoption was finalized.”

