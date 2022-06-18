She’s Planning On Crashing Her Ex-Boyfriend’s 18th Birthday Party Along With Some Other Girls He Treated Terribly

A girl has an ex-boyfriend who is about to celebrate his 18th birthday in a pretty public place, and she is thinking of crashing his party along with some other girls he dated and treated terribly.

She promises that she no longer has any feelings for him, and it wasn’t her idea in the first place to crash his party; another girl came up with the idea.

She and her ex all happen to work at the same place, and since he likes to date girls that he also works with, she knows many of his exes.

“Let’s just say that it’s well known that he doesn’t have a clean character, even outside of romantic relationships,” she explained.

So, she and the rest of his exes are planning on banding together to upset him on his birthday and at his party.

“His birthday is at the end of the month, and he believes himself to be well-liked and is throwing a big party at his daddy’s bar,” she said.

Many of their coworkers pretended to be busy when asked if they could come to the party, as a lot of people just don’t like her ex, but she wants to invite those people and some people who hate her ex to all go to the exact same bar where his party is being held.

She loves the idea of having her own party right there with people she enjoys spending time with while throwing it in her ex’s face that they’re all having a good time at not his party.

She’s aware this is a pretty “petty” way for her and the other girls to handle their ex, but she wants to make an effort to do something that might make him feel as badly as he’s made her and the rest of them feel.

