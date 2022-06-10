She’s The First Transgender Woman To Ever Be A Cheerleader In The NFL

The Carolina Panthers Professional Football team has recently welcomed a new member to the Carolina Panthers TopCats Cheerleaders, Justine Simone Lindsey, who also happens to be the first transgender female in the National Football League.

The 29-year-old female first announced her accomplishment back in March of 2022 on her Instagram account titled just_lindsay_ and has since gone viral.

As the newest member of the Carolina TopCats, Justine breaks NFL history as she sets out to bust through barriers and pave a new path for black transgender women.

At first, no one except her family knew she was transitioning. During an interview with BuzzFeed, she mentioned that not even her closest friend, whom she calls her sister, knew she was transgender.

While there is no official record of transgender men or women accepting a cheerleader position in NFL history, Justine is excited to be the one who breaks through the barrier, even if not everyone around her is on board.

The newest member of the Carolina Panthers TopCats has received a lot of hate since the announcement has reached all social media platforms.

As the news seems to have broken the internet, Justine has stayed nothing but positive on her Instagram account.

“Thank you to all my haters who think I’m bringing the organization down,” Justine wrote in an Instagram post.

Instagram; pictured above is Justine

