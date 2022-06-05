They Dreamed For Years Of Being Parents And They Recently Welcomed Their First 2 Children, Born Within 3 Days Of One Another

A family in Tennessee is in baby bliss after they not only delivered a child via surrogacy but gave birth to their second child days later.

Clay and Meredith “Bo” McCord are a happily married couple who struggled for years to have a baby.

They tragically experienced three miscarriages and went through two rounds of IVF (In Vitro Fertilization).

After a four-year fertility journey, they finally became parents to two children using two different methods!

Before becoming pregnant, Clay and Bo reached out to their friends Thomas and Katie Morse. Bo and Thomas were college friends during their days at Samford University. Katie was a surrogate mother twice before.

Katie wasn’t actively looking to be the surrogate mother of a third child, but after growing closer to Bo, she knew she wanted to do this for their family.

During Katie’s pregnancy with their first child, the McCords soon found out that Bo was pregnant herself!

Bo was officially due two weeks later than Katie, and the McCords would find themselves welcoming two children into the world.

Brookwood Baptist Medical Center; pictured above on the Left are Clay and Bo, with Katie sitting in the hospital bed and her husband Thomas standing next to her

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.