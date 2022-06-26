This Guy Won $2 Million Dollars And He Owes It All To His Dog

We’ve discovered one of the cutest and most surprising lottery stories ever!

Leonard Linton, a 42-year-old man from Pinetta, Florida has recently won the Florida Lottery from using a ‘100x The Cash’ scratch-off game. Leonard does have a special someone to thank for his big winnings – his little dachshund named Ivy!

According to a press release from the Florida Lottery, the night Leonard won the lottery, he was out and received a call that Ivy wasn’t feeling very well. Ivy is pregnant, so Leonard wanted to get home to her as soon as possible.

Leonard took a different route home, and on the way he made a quick stop into a Stop N Shop in Live Oak, Florida.

Along with some other items he needed, Leonard decided to purchase a scratch-off game. Little did he know, he would go on to win $2,000,000, the top prize!

The 100x The Cash scratch-off game launched this January and offers players a chance to win one of eight $2 million dollar prizes.

More than $337.9 million is available in cash prizes via playing the game! According to the Florida Lottery, The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-3.44.

An ecstatic Leonard traveled to the Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee, Florida to claim his prize. He decided to receive a one-time, lump-sum payment of $1,645,000. What a lucky guy!

Florida Lottery; pictured above is Leonard with Ivy

